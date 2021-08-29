GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $174.31 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

