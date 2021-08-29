Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,918.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,726.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,759.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

