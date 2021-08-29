Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $91.11 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Keysight Technologies worth $91,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.70.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $177.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

