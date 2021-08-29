Creative Planning Sells 11,968 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.