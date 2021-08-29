Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 18,174 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.