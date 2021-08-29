Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $5,643,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $364.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.