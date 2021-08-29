Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $38.25 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $38,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

