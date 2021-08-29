Christopher Koeppen Sells 1,500 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. II-VI Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in II-VI by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

