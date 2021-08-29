Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $281,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $511.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.55. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.50.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

