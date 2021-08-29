5,797 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,717,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after buying an additional 852,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after buying an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37.

