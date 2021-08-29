Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stake Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,623,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,439,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -769.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

