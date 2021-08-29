CX Institutional Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

