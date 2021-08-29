CX Institutional Has $67,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CX Institutional raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $67.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.