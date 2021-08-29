Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $558.59

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 558.59 ($7.30) and traded as low as GBX 540 ($7.06). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 551 ($7.20), with a volume of 36,588 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £226.14 million and a P/E ratio of 41.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 558.59.

Get Cohort alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.

In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £20,003.04 ($26,134.10).

Cohort Company Profile (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.