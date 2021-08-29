New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 351,866 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 351,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of DraftKings at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 94.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $268,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DraftKings by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after acquiring an additional 566,742 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.71.

In related news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $13,502,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $3,168,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,969,661 shares of company stock worth $204,640,925 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

