Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. It is currently advancing three proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; CITI-002, which provides anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and CITI-101, which is a bio-absorbable film impregnated with minocycline and rifampin for reducing acute inflammation and microbial colonization of breast tissue expanders used in breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomies.

