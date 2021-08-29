Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.31

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.31 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 2.83 ($0.04), with a volume of 6,840,083 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.31. The firm has a market cap of £24.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

