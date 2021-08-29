Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,361.09

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,361.09 ($30.85) and traded as low as GBX 2,360.90 ($30.85). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,460 ($32.14), with a volume of 6,297 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,361.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of £398.11 million and a P/E ratio of 31.30.

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

