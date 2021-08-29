Oppenheimer Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $185.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. upped their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 66.1% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,974,000 after buying an additional 119,190 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 41.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 22.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 454,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,246,000 after acquiring an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

