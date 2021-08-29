PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,158,900 shares, a growth of 258.0% from the July 29th total of 603,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,881,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PHIL opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. PHI Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
PHI Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.