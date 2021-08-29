PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,158,900 shares, a growth of 258.0% from the July 29th total of 603,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,881,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHIL opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. PHI Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

