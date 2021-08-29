Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Update

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,487,800 shares, an increase of 247.6% from the July 29th total of 715,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $1.70 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTEGF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

