John Constantine Sells 5,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,566,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $387,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $646,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $630,975.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $617,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $77.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 98,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.