Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TBXXF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

