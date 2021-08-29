Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TBXXF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
About Turmalina Metals
Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.