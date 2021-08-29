Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NTLA stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.32.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,183 shares of company stock valued at $101,448,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

