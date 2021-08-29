Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.48.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 494,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 993.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 80,237 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $60,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.44.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

