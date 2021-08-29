Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,199 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $100,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $41,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $711.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $677.43. The firm has a market cap of $704.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.