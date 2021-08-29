Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,762 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $104,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $558.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $527.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

