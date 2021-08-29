Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Regional Management by 85.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 8.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Regional Management stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $605.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,045 shares of company stock worth $2,151,382. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

