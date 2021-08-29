Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.29 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

