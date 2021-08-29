LSV Asset Management Has $38.28 Million Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $38,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 187.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 121,591 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 97.9% during the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

