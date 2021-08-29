Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $332,000 Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. reduced their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,687 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,618.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

