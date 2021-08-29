Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,415 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,309 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 79,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

NYSE:BEN opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

