LSV Asset Management Grows Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.60% of First Busey worth $34,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 670.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 773,183 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in First Busey during the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

BUSE stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.94.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.