Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,522,000 after purchasing an additional 263,257 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,702,000 after purchasing an additional 443,404 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $61.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 127.46, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $240,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,603.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,256 shares of company stock worth $13,683,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.