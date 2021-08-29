Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,845,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,693 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 12.2% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.42. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

