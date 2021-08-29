3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells $117,640.00 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,287.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3D Systems alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00.

DDD stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $85,463,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 85.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $159,219,000 after buying an additional 1,839,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after buying an additional 1,152,165 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,372,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $20,032,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.