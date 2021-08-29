Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Sells $143,762.10 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $143,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. FMR LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,484,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Phreesia by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Phreesia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

