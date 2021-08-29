Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $43,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rexnord by 223.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexnord alerts:

In other news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,835 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,352 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.