Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Avalara by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Avalara by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 56.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AVLR. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $179.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.23. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $195,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,849.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.