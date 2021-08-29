Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.09. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.