KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KPLUY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

KPLUY stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

