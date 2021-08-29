LSV Asset Management Has $45.69 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,153,965 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 133,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.33% of American Airlines Group worth $45,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.22 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.82) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AAL. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.