LSV Asset Management Purchases 700 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $43,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 173.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

