Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives $106.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CREE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cree by 22.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,843 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 1,649.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cree has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.96.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cree will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

