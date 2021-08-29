SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells $495,816.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $495,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $18,433,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

