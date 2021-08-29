Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $6.51 Million Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 824,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,511,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,912,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,463,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $10,547,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $10,073,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $6,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

