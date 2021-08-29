Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $125.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.57. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

