Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 945 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after buying an additional 325,431 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after buying an additional 229,348 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,865,000 after buying an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 157,967 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.26. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

