Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

ZBH opened at $150.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

