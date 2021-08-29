Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $163.35

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.35 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 180.10 ($2.35). Senior shares last traded at GBX 178.30 ($2.33), with a volume of 191,827 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNR shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

Get Senior alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.35. The stock has a market cap of £747.82 million and a PE ratio of -25.11.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.